Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SXI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. 45,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,712. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.14.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.