Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.24) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock remained flat at $$3.16 during trading on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

