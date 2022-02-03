Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.62

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 14647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.45) to GBX 515 ($6.92) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

