Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $564.40

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 564.40 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 556.80 ($7.49), with a volume of 2721280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.42).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.20) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.91).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.54. The company has a market cap of £17.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

