Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $564.40

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 564.40 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 556.80 ($7.49), with a volume of 2721280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.42).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.20) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.91).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.54. The company has a market cap of £17.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

