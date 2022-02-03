Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €67.00 ($75.28) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Stabilus alerts:

ETR STM opened at €61.50 ($69.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €56.95 ($63.99) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($81.52). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.