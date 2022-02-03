SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,602.91

SSE plc (LON:SSE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,602.91 ($21.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,609.50 ($21.64). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,589 ($21.36), with a volume of 3,768,619 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 1,825 ($24.54) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,690 ($22.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657 ($22.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,606.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,603.59. The company has a market capitalization of £16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

