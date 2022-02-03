Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $320.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Shares of Square stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10. Square has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Square by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

