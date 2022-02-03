Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

CXM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,702,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

