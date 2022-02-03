SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $53.54. 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 331,862 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 308,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.