Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,295. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.