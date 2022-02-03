Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$63.00 at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.73.

TOY stock opened at C$48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

