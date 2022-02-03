SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 123,390 shares.The stock last traded at $201.58 and had previously closed at $204.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

