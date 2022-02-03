SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.84 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

