SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Shares Up 0.5%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. 11,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 5,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,908,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 98.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $178,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

