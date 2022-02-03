SparksPay Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $19,872.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,019,989 coins and its circulating supply is 10,780,926 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

