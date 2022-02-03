Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.16. 23,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.
In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $7,630,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
