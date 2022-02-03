Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.16. 23,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $7,630,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.