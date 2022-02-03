Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:SOR opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 2,144.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

