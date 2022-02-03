Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE:SOR opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
