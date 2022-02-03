SORA Validator Token (VAL) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $141,448.45 and $8,317.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,665.19 or 0.99881767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00455853 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,968 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

