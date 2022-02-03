Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

SOND opened at 10.19 on Tuesday. Sonder has a 1-year low of 7.00 and a 1-year high of 11.00.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

