SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $347.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $238.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.