Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.