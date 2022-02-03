Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

SMGZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

