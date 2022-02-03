SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

