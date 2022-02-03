SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $678.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter worth $203,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

