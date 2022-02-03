SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in January

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 299.8 days.

SMTGF stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $72.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.