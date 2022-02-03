SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $35.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,141. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.68.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $1,125,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SiTime by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 465.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 273.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

