SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $1,238,411.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.68. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

