Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.40. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.33 million, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

