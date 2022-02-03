Silvergate Capital Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.23. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,453. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

