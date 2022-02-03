Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 13,977 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.02.

SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

