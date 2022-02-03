SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $38,149.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $48,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock worth $121,536. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 54,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $100.22 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

