Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Major Shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii Purchases 175,000 Shares

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,725,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $465.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.