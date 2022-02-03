Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Purchases $21,600,000.00 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Gaurav Aggarwal bought 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SRRA stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $465.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

