Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.28) in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

