SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,842 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SI-BONE worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 456,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $641.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

