Short Interest in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WWACU) Declines By 15.4%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WWACU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WWACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of WWACU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.