Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Grows By 30.1%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 448.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tronox by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 952,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 47.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after buying an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 157.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 721,587 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

