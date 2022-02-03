Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Grows By 33.6%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TORM stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,580. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $548.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -340.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.