Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expands By 35.2%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 18,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

