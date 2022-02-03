Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Rises By 39.0%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,863. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

