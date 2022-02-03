Short Interest in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Decreases By 22.4%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,085. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
