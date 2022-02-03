Short Interest in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Decreases By 22.4%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,085. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

