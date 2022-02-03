Short Interest in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Decreases By 19.2%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 73,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $297,027.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 376,714 shares of company stock worth $1,671,326. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
