Short Interest in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Increases By 25.9%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. 3,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,956. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 146.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

