Short Interest in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Decreases By 20.2%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
SKY traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.12. 1,343,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $85.92.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
