Short Interest in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Decreases By 20.2%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SKY traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.12. 1,343,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

