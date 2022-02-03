Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Decreases By 23.9%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RCON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,316. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the second quarter worth $44,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

