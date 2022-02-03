Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Decreases By 18.4%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.10. ProMIS Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

