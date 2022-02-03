Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Increases By 40.0%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.
Shares of NCLTF opened at $145.15 on Thursday. Nitori has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $209.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.62.
Nitori Company Profile
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.