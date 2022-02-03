Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Increases By 40.0%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Shares of NCLTF opened at $145.15 on Thursday. Nitori has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $209.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.62.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

