Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Drops By 22.7%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,271. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

