Short Interest in Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Drops By 20.7%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 107,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUCD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

