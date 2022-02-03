Short Interest in Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Drops By 20.7%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 107,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.52.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUCD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.
