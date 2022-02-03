Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Grows By 33.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.24 and a beta of 1.46.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
