Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Grows By 33.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.24 and a beta of 1.46.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

